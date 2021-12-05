Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $211.12 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.56 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

