Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 2,662 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.38 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $133.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

