ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.50. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.66 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.