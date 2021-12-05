Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.