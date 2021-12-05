PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

PKO opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

