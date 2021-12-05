Quaero Capital S.A. Buys 1,910 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 4.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A. owned about 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 243,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 62,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

