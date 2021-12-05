Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,233 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

