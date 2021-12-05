Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 328 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average is $225.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

