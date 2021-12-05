GHOSTPRISM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $933,928.86 and approximately $125.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,396,887 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

