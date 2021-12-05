CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0822 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $58.26 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00228472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

