Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Trimmed by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 99.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,588 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $156.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

