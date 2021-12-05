Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Decreases By 23.5%

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FFBW in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. FFBW has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.