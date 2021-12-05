Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Decreases By 23.5%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FFBW in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. FFBW has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

