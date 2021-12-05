Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 22.9% in November

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

AGO stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 516,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,246. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.