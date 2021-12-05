AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $631.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 377,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,061. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

