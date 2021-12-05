FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 125,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.97. FirstService has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.