$889.75 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $889.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,989. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $83.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,388. Trimble has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

