Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,516 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $794.03 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $794.53 and a 200-day moving average of $808.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

