Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

