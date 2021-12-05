253,135 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 253,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UP. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UP. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

NYSE UP opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

