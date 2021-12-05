Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 47,316 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 258,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 198.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 146,772 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

