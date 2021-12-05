Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 5,009 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $47,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.78 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $156.62 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

