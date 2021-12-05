Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 259 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 77.3% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.1% during the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $346.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $297.42 and a 1-year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

