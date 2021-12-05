Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,759 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 2.3% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

