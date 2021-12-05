1776 Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 23,640 Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 175.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGT opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

