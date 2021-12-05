1776 Wealth LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.