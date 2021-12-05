StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 2,345 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 82,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

