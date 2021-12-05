AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Boeing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

