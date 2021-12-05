North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.