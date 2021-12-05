iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 737,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 279,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 774,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

