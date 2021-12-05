Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

