Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $132.75 and a one year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

