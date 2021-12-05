First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,783 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

