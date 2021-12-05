Sciencast Management LP Sells 3,918 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $596.69 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.08 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $14,307,697 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

