10,945 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

