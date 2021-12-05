Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

