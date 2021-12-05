Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.