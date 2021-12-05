Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.