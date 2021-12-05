EvenCoin Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $44,831.25 and approximately $238,315.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00392129 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012871 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $778.76 or 0.01587906 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

