Automata Network Trading 35.2% Lower This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $123.84 million and approximately $24.67 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.93 or 0.08408744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.64 or 1.00069872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00079714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars.

