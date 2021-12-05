WP Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

