Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

