Bridgeworth LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

