Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.