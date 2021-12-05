Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 10.25% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $22,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $41.91 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

