Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $19.41 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 295,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $68.92 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

