Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lufax by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 891,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 784,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LU opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. Lufax has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

