Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires 353 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.