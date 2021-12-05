Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.