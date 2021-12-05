Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,195,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.19. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $191.63 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

