Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Decreases By 22.4%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 525,909 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

